The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for the removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of NDYC Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the group described Obasanjo’s action as “baseless hypocrisy cloaked as patriotism.”

NDYC criticised Obasanjo’s record on governance and electoral integrity, citing his role in institutionalising undemocratic practices.

“As the architect of ‘do-or-die’ politics, Obasanjo oversaw and masterminded some of the most egregious electoral malpractices in Nigeria’s history,” the statement read.

The group highlighted Obasanjo’s infamous declaration that even Jesus Christ couldn’t conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria, demonstrating his cynical view of democracy.

They also pointed out his administration’s intolerance for dissent, and disregard for justice and accountability.

NDYC further accused Obasanjo of attempting to subvert the Constitution through a third-term agenda, bribing lawmakers, and orchestrating the impeachment of governors with minority votes.

“His tenure as president was labeled a case study in authoritarianism, where the rule of law was routinely undermined,” it stated.

The statement concluded by calling on Nigerians to see through Obasanjo’s antics and focus on building institutions that work for all.

“The challenges we face today require collective solutions, not the divisive rhetoric of a man whose own legacy is riddled with contradictions and failures.”