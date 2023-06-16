NEC Backs NADDC On Mass Production Of Electric, CNG-powered Vehicles

The newly inaugurated National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed the move by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), to begin mass production of Electric Vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas-powered vehicles in Nigeria.

Addressing the inaugural NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday in Abuja, the NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu, said the effort would cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

According to the DG, modalities were already in place especially with the commencement of electric vehicles assembly in the country.

Aliyu stressed the need for adequate legislations to enable mas production of the vehicles.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting, Abia State governor, Alex Otti, said some of the decisions taken during the meeting included the need to give legislative support to automotive companies that are doing great things in the country.

Otti stated: “The National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, brainstormed on the possibility of local manufacturing companies mass producing vehicles using Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, as their energy source.