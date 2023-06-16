Police Arrest Social Media User Over Alleged Hate Speech

The Osun Police Command has arrested 28-year-old Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe for allegedly violating the social media policy on hate speech.

In a statement issued on Friday by Police PRO, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, it was disclosed that the suspect, Kehinde Adekusibe, on 18th May 2023 via his Twitter handle, tweeted, “Let’s kill all the Igbos Let’s flush them out of Yoruba lands. I hate these people with passion. They are violent people. They are the worst.They hate us. Let’s hate them without holding back.”

According to the statement, Police detectives from the Cyber crime section at SCID Osogbo investigated and arrested the suspect at Ilesa.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, and he will be charged to the court after the completion of the investigation” the statement added.