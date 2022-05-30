The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates to June 20, 2022.

The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday, May 30, 2022.

In a terse statement released on Monday by the head of information and public relations division of NECO, Azeez Sani, the examination body enjoined state ministries of education, principals and all stakeholders to note that there would be no further extension after June 20

“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.

“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the statement added.