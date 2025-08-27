The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that beginning with the November/December 2025, Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External, all examinations will be conducted using a fully computer-based system, effectively phasing out the traditional paper-pencil method.

Recall that in July, the Federal Government revealed plans to deploy privately-owned Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, alongside facilities owned by public institutions for the conduct of the school-based SSCE by 2026.

Confirming its readiness, NECO said in a statement on Wednesday, “The National Examinations Council (NECO) has concluded arrangements to migrate from paper pencil to computer-based examination, starting from the 2025 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External.”

In order to ensure a seamless rollout, the Council has invited “interested Computer-Based Centre Operators” nationwide to apply for registration.

However, operators must meet stringent technical, infrastructural, and security benchmarks before approval.

Among the mandatory system requirements, each CBT centre must provide “a minimum of 150 functional computer systems/laptops with 10% backups,” all linked through a star topology on a cabled Local Area Network (LAN).

Wireless connections are also strictly prohibited. Each centre must also run on gigabit switches, with two backup switches, and maintain robust servers capable of supporting at least 150 systems simultaneously.

The Council also mandated that all systems must have up-to-date antivirus protection, and monitors must not be smaller than 15 inches for desktops and 17 inches for laptops.

On hall specifications, NECO stated, “Provision of individual cubicle with minimum length of 26 inches, breadth of 18 inches and height of 18 inches and appropriate seat for each system.”

Centres are also required to install functional air conditioners, proper lighting, and a prescribed CCTV network with IP cameras. Wireless CCTV and exposed or “flying” cables are not permitted, as all wiring must be trunked.

The statement further stressed that “make-shift CBT centres are not allowed and all centres must therefore be dedicated CBT centres that are used and maintained as such all year round.”

Other key conditions include the availability of wall clocks in exam halls (since candidates will no longer be allowed to bring wristwatches), strong MTN or Airtel network signals, and prohibition of CBT centres within shared facilities such as cinemas, malls, or markets.

For facilities and personnel, NECO directed that every centre must provide a backup generator of at least 40kva capacity, UPS or inverters capable of sustaining all systems for a minimum of three hours, internal toilets, a holding room or reception facility for candidates, and adequate fencing with security personnel.

On human resources, the Council emphasised integrity, “Adequate CBE personnel, two technical personnel (2) and one (1) network engineer. The CBE centre personnel (including technical staff) should be dependable and trustworthy. They are to be men of high integrity that can ensure the credibility of the examination process.”

The statement also added that the centre must be adequately fenced.