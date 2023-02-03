As part of efforts to bring succour to students especially at this trying period, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday donated foodstuffs to students of selected tertiary institutions in Gombe State.

Gombe State store manager of NEDC, Rufa’i Baba Manu while flagging off the distribution of the materials at the Gombe State University (GSU) explained that they made the donation to the students through the Gombe State Students Association (GOSSA).

He said the items donated by the commission were; 200 bags of rice, 50 cartons of vegetable oil, 50 bags of sugar and 100 cartons of spaghetti.

“The reason why we are here is to deliver the message of the Managing Director Mohammed Goni Alkali. He found it worthy to bring succour to students. Because the issue we are having now is the issue of exchange. People could not even access the bank before they could even buy something to feed. So he found it worthy and said we should deliver to the management of GOSSA and also make sure that these items are distributed to students,” he stated.

The NEDC official said apart from the food items, the commission also donated 10, 000 pieces of exercise books for the students of tertiary institutions in the state.

In his remarks, the national president of the Gombe State Students Association (GOSSA) Adamu Hina lauded the NEDC for the gesture opining that it would help in ameliorating the hardship faced by students in this trying moment.