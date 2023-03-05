The North East Development Commission ( NEDC) has mapped out plans to rehabilitate and equip Borno State eye and dental hospitals.

Managing director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, disclosed the plans yesterday after a tour of structures and facilities in the two hospitals.

Alkali said some of the planned interventions include general rehabilitation/renovation of the existing heath facility complexes ; planned construction of shared facilities for the two hospitals which include a general administrative complex for the two health facilities consisting of a library, conference room, staff lounge, staff canteen, staff offices, laundry facility, Laboratory complex, reinforced perimeter fencing, and furnished staff accommodation.

Others according to the NEDC boss include expansion and upgrading of the operation theatres for the two hospitals, provision of solar alternative power for the newly renovated operation suites, general plumbing and electrical works, provision of state-of-the-art equipment for both hospitals based on needs basis to support training of health workers and subsequent improved health services delivery, similar renovation and upgrade works are also planned for the Ophthalmology department of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi state.

In his remarks, the commissioner for health, Prof. Mohammed Arab said the intervention cuts across the infrastructure, equipment as well as providing necessary support to see that the hospitals compete with any hospital of dental and eyes not only in Nigeria, but across the globe.

“ By the time these facilities are constructed and upgraded, they will be the centre of excellence. We appreciate the NEDC for coming in with a view to access and rebuild the hospitals, “ he said.