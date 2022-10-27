The managing director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has expressed the readiness of the commission to synergize with the Bauchi State government on ways to contain the flood situation and provide measures to forestall future occurrence of such disaster in the state.

Alkali said they were also coming to Bauchi to present some food and non-food materials to the victims of the recent flood disaster in the state to alleviate their sufferings.

Also, the chief executive officer of the commission, Goni said that they were in Bauchi to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the flood disaster that affected some parts of the state, namely five items that included rice, blankets, mats, vegetable oil, wrappers and shedda materials for men, among others.

He gave a breakdown of the items as children wares – 3, 000; Mats – 5000 pieces, Blanket – 5,000 pieces, Vegetable Oil – 3, 000 gallons, Women Wrapper 5, 000 and 10, 000 bags of rice 25kg, all of which were handed over to the state government for onward distribution to the affected persons.