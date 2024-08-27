The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has finalised plans to introduce a health insurance scheme aimed at supporting vulnerable households and individuals in the northeastern region.

Managing Director and CEO of the NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali who announced the initiative, emphasised its significance in aiding families affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Alkali, during a meeting with the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday in Abuja, highlighted the broader scope of the NEDC’s humanitarian efforts.

He revealed that the Commission would collaborate with the NPC to address critical issues in the region, including the challenges faced by out-of-school children, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and victims of flood disasters.

The NEDC boss commended the NPC’s management, led by its Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, for its provision of geo-spatial data on the country’s roads, streets, communication masts, bodies of water, and demographic mapping.

He noted that the data would be instrumental in implementing the NEDC’s Master Plan, which seeks to address poverty, displacement, youth restiveness, inadequate infrastructure, and climate vulnerability in the Northeast.

The NEDC has previously engaged consultants and researchers to execute its development programmes in the region. However, Alkali affirmed that the Commission would now collaborate more closely with the NPC to tackle the region’s pressing humanitarian challenges.

He also expressed the Commission’s readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NPC to address issues such as out-of-school children, girl-child education, the Almajiri phenomenon, youth training and skills acquisition.

In his remarks, Kwarra stressed the importance of NPC’s collaboration with the NEDC, noting that the NPC is well-equipped with essential data for socio-economic and demographic activities.

He further stated that the NPC’s geo-spatial data would significantly aid the NEDC in delivering on its mandate.

Kwarra also mentioned the NPC’s ongoing nationwide campaign for birth registration and preparations for a population census.

He reiterated the urgency of addressing issues like poverty, out-of-school children, girl-child education, and the needs of internally displaced persons.

Additionally, he announced plans for a regional summit focused on out-of-school children and the Almajiri issue expected to attract governors from the North-East, Ulamas, and other religious leaders.

He maintained that the collaboration between the NEDC and NPC is poised to bring substantial benefits to the region by ensuring that development programmes are well-informed and effectively targeted to meet the region’s needs.