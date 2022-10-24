The director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, on Monday night, received another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said 137 Nigerians were evacuated into the country from the North African country.

The DG stated that the returnees were assisted back to the country through Murtala Muhammad International Airport Cargo Wing, Ikeja, Lagos with the Al Buraq aircraft, which landed at about 1715 hours.

He said, “the breakdown of the Returnees aboard the Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG indicates that 52 female adults and one female infants were brought back.

“76 adult males, 4 male children and 2 male infants were brought in same flight making up a total of 137 altogether.”