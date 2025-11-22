A 30-year-old software engineer from a remote Nepali village has spent the past year quietly building what he claims is Nepal’s first fully homegrown artificial intelligence platform one designed not for urban professionals, but for the millions of farmers, market vendors and elders who cannot read or write.

Sumit Jha, born and raised in Balawa village in Mahottari district, officially began the NepalX AI project in early 2024. The voice-only assistant, which operates entirely in Nepali, Maithili, Bhojpuri and other local languages, is scheduled for public launch in late 2026.

Users will be able to speak into any basic smartphone or feature phone and receive spoken answers on practical daily needs: current market prices for rice and lentils, monsoon flood warnings, government subsidy eligibility, child vaccination schedules, or the safest route when mountain roads are blocked.

Unlike imported AI systems that routinely fail to understand rural Nepali accents, NepalX AI is being trained on thousands of hours of voice recordings collected from villages across the Terai and hills. Early closed trials in Mahottari and Dhanusha districts have already seen farmers dictate crop queries in Maithili and receive instant spoken replies about fertiliser timing and pest alerts.

Jha, who funds the project through revenue from his existing apps Buynabatta, Apanride

Materide Pro, Dealgarnu and the education-focused Esikcha super-app says the goal is simple:

“If a person can speak, they should be able to use AI. Literacy should never be a barrier.”

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has expressed interest in integrating NepalX AI’s disaster-warning features into the national early-warning network ahead of the 2026 launch. Pilot rollouts in at least five rural districts are planned for mid-2026.

Technical challenges remain significant. Nepal lacks large-scale data centres, electricity is unreliable, and gathering clean, dialect-specific voice data is slow and expensive. Jha’s 14member team almost all first-generation graduates from rural backgrounds is countering this by developing ultra-lightweight models that run offline on low-cost Android devices.

Jha is already a recognised figure in Nepal’s small but growing tech scene, with verified profiles across major platforms where he regularly posts development updates, responds to users in Nepali and English, and shares behind-the-scenes footage of village data-collection drives.

As the country pushes toward digital inclusion before its planned 2030 exit from least developed status, NepalX AI has emerged as one of the most closely watched homegrown technology initiatives proof, supporters say, that world-class innovation can begin in a village without paved roads.