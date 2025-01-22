The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Wole Adeniyi, Mohamad Darwish and Olusegun Alebiosu to the board of the NESG.

These appointments underscore the NESG’s unwavering commitment to fostering visionary leadership and partnerships with business leaders and private sector champions to transform the Nigerian economy.

Wole Adeniyi is the chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd and is responsible for driving the institution’s strategy across her Technology, Digital transformation, Corporate & Investment Banking arm, and Retail banking arm. Before assuming this role, he was the deputy chief executive officer of the Bank. Until July 2020, He was executive director, Personal and Business Banking-the retail and commercial banking business of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC that covers personal banking including private banking, business (sole proprietor to SME) and commercial segments. Until November 2018, Wole was Executive Director, Operations with responsibility for Operations, Group Real Estate Service and Procurement and Business Transformation Program for the Bank. Prior to this appointment, he served as Executive Director, Business Support until November 2011. Wole has a wealth of banking experience spanning almost three decades in technology & digital transformation, domestic and international banking operations as well as program management and retail banking. He is credited with playing a critical role in formulating and deploying strategies to help turn around Stanbic Bank Nigeria Operations and Technology. Wole sits on the board of the Nigeria-Interbank Settlement System PLC (NIBBS). He holds a First- Class Degree in Business Administration from the University of Benin and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Manchester. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

Mohamad Darwish has over 20 years of experience working in the telecommunications sector and is IHS Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, overseeing IHS Towers largest market. Mohamad Darwish has worked in various finance and technical functions and served as the Business Development director and deputy CEO before becoming the CEO of IHS Nigeria. Mohamad is responsible for leading the team that is committed to growing IHS Nigeria’s operations and further strengthening its position as the leading tower company in Nigeria. He oversees the development of the IHS Nigeria strategic plan, the rollout of new sales strategies, and manages various key relationships with clients, regulators, ministries and NGOs. As a member of the IHS Finance and Banking, Risk Management, Ethics, and Compliance committees, Mohamad also focuses on defining IHS Towers strategic plans on a group level while ensuring the company’s full compliance with international standards and best practices. Mohamad is deeply committed to initiatives and programs that position African countries globally, inspire long-term economic growth, and promote sustainable business behaviour. Mohamad holds a Master of Engineering in Applied Operation Research from Cornell University, Master of Business Administration with Honours from Rollins College, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.

Olusegun Alebiosu was appointed the managing director/chief executive officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank Group) in June 2024. In addition to this role, he serves as a non-executive director of FirstBank UK, further solidifying his leadership presence across the group’s international operations. With over 28 years of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry, Olusegun has demonstrated exceptional expertise and leadership in various roles. Between 2016 and 2024, he served as Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer at FirstBank. His professional experience spans a wide array of disciplines, including credit risk management, financial planning and control, trade, corporate and commercial banking, agriculture financing, oil and gas, transportation (aviation and shipping), and project financing. An accomplished academic, Olusegun is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he completed the Advanced Management Program, and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations and Personnel Management and a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos. Additionally, he earned a master’s degree in development studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Beyond the boardroom, Olusegun is an avid golfer and adventurer. He is happily married and a proud father, balancing his professional achievements with a fulfilling personal life.