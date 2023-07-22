NESG Appoints Suleiman, Alake, Adeyemi As Board Directors

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Mr Abubakar Suleiman, Mr Adetola Adeyemi and Mr Olakunle Alake into its board of directors.

NESG announced the new appointments in a press statement it issued on Thursday.

Mr Abubakar Suleiman is the managing director and chief executive officer of Sterling Bank Nigeria. He specializes in monetary and development economics, major programme management, business and tax consulting, treasury and financial markets, asset and liability management, strategy and quality assurance, finance, risk and capital management, business incubation and market development.

Also, Adeyemi is the senior partner at KPMG in Nigeria and chairman of KPMG West Africa. He joined Arthur Andersen in 1988 and was admitted as a partner of the firm in the year 2000. On the transition of the firm to KPMG in 2002, Tola became the first Nigerian to head its audit and assurance business and successfully led this business for a number of years.

He has over 34 years of professional experience advising local and international clients across various industries and sectors of the economy, including the public sector.