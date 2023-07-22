Air Force Officers Arrest Cable Vandals At Lagos Airport

The officers of the Nigerian Air force, on Friday, caught a thief vandalising armoured cables belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, he said only one of the three vandals was arrested while the other two escaped.

According to him, the vandals may not be unconnected to those who vandalised the Lagos Airport Runway lighting cables some weeks ago.

The statement reads, “at about 01:35hrs on July 21, 2023, the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce HQ NADC gate halted three cable thieves along the airport road by NADC perimeter fence who were sighted digging the FAAN underground armoured cable with the aid of a digger, shovel and cutlass.

“On sighting the guards, they took to their heels. A guard, however, opened fire on them, aiming at the shoulder of Usman Musa. Usman Musa , 28years old, a native of Adamawa State, residing at Ijora sustained gunshot wounds. He was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja.”