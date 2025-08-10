Leaders in governance, economics, entrepreneurship, and policy have stressed the need for a national mindset change as a foundation for Nigeria’s sustainable development.

They made the call on Thursday at the Lagos edition of the Development As Attitude National Dialogue Series, organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the Gates Foundation under the Nigerian Hamilton Project, according to a statement that was issued by the group.

The event, held in Lagos, centred on discussions inspired by the book Development As Attitude by Prof. Osita Ogbu, a development economist and co-chair of the NESG’s National Economic Advisory Council.

Prof. Ogbu urged Nigerians to dismantle what he described as the “psychology of underdevelopment” through values-driven leadership, disciplined governance, and productive citizenship. “Attitude shapes development outcomes. Without the right mindset, even the best policies will fail,” he said.

NESG chief executive officer, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, linked the dialogue to the principles of Alexander Hamilton, warning that nations without open, informed discourse risk being dominated by narrow elite interests.

He outlined four imperatives for Nigeria’s development: rule of law and constitutionalism, industrialisation, prudent debt management, and strong financial institutions.

Lagos State commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the NESG for turning a book reading into a high-impact policy conversation, saying the theme underscored the importance of leadership philosophy and citizen orientation.

The panel session featured prominent voices, including former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who stressed that law, order, and civic discipline should be Nigeria’s most valuable assets. He argued that governance failures—not oil wealth—were at the heart of poor tax mobilisation and weak democratic accountability.

Executive chairman of the African Centre for Shared Development Capacity Building, Prof. Olu Ajakaiye, called for institutionalising evidence-based policymaking, while FATE Foundation executive director, Adenike Adeyemi, urged the integration of integrity and excellence into entrepreneurship and education systems.

Director general of the DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye (represented by Oladapo), highlighted the role of state governments in shaping institutional culture.

Sterling Bank CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, likened nation-building to raising a child, urging Nigerians to prioritise foundational investments in science, technology, and manufacturing.

The dialogue sets the tone for the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit scheduled for October 2025, with speakers emphasising that without a deliberate shift in collective attitudes—anchored on law, discipline, innovation, and shared responsibility—policy blueprints will not translate into tangible progress.