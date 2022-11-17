As a well-recognized body of major money makers, handlers and spenders or, more precisely and strongly, operators/managers of the Nigerian economy, the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) has the full mandate to carry out a comprehensive survey of the entire economic and political environments with a view to establishing certain facts about the performances of the various sectors of the economy. It is a group that duly and perfectly monitors governance as a result of which it, more often than not, correctly identifies the actual quantity of the impact or effects that policies of government make or have on the populace.

The revelations about the prevailing social and economic realities in the country made recently by the President of the NESG, Mr Asue Ighodalo, at a media briefing in Abuja on this year’s National Economic Summit are clear results of professional assessment of the current situation in Nigeria. Most of the statements he made were simply a confirmation of the prevalence of the various manifestations of socio-economic crises that have continued to have crippling effects on the citizens.

He unequivocally mentioned that social discontent, extreme pressures and severe challenges as well as instability, especially at the macro level, are the major features of the current economic environment. These ugly realities, according to him, are, at the same time, the obvious reasons for the rapid escalation of poverty, with a lot of the citizens noticeably finding it increasingly difficult to live a decent life.

Almost all his explanations about the socio-economic conditions in Nigeria are both a testimony to the regrettable collapse of systems and pointer to a gloomy future. The particular statement by Ighadolo that the country is going through “ tough times and no matter who becomes president in 2023, there are tough times ahead”, which has made the NESG to appear as a realist to some people and an alarmist to some others, was a very necessary explanation of the present and future challenges.

Certainly, the arguments of the NESG which is, unarguably, one of the major economic think-tanks in Nigeria can not be more convincing in the same way that its predictions can not be more scientific. The analysis contained in the briefing by the Group’s Chairman had already fully pointed to the nature of the discussions that eventually dominated the summit which took place later and during which experts in the various aspects of economic management in particular and governance in general made submissions on the existing and foreseen realities.

By duly bringing all those issues to the fore, the NESG has already alerted and forewarned the government and the citizens about such ugly realities and possibilities. The frightening level of the multi-dimensional poverty and the prediction by the World Bank that, this year alone, about seven million Nigerians would slip into extreme poverty to which the Group has made reference are matters of utmost concern that, therefore, call for immediate action.

All the other challenges or afflictions that are evidently threats to peace, security and development in Nigeria and which have been captured in NESG Chairman’s briefing are not completely unknown to even the ordinary citizens as all of them have most adversely affected their lives. Even the fear that the future may be tougher is a shared feeling among all the segments of the country’s population, which the analysis of the NESG has now fully re-enforced.

It is on the basis of this valid conclusion that the Group’s call for the election of capable leaders next year becomes most appropriate. The forthcoming general elections are truly perfect opportunities for Nigerians to reflect on the prevailing terrible situation and elect leaders who will consider, for example, the devastating effects of climate change, displacement of the estimated 3.2 million Nigerians, unbelievable rate of unemployment, decay of infrastructure, disorientation of the superstructure, all of which are the causes of the low performances of the instruments of governance, as challenges that must tackled.

The expression of hope by the NESG that Nigeria can “break free from decades-long political, policy, legislative and regulatory binding constraints” as well as create and nurture favourable “investment climate and business environment underpinned by a motivated, capacitated, well-respected, world-class civil service that drives open, transparent, high performance governance process” is definitely most encouraging. It is a statement of fact that the Nigerian voters should take into consideration as they prepare for the election of the country’s next president.

As the contestants for the presidency are already out there on the field desperately seeking votes, there should be a highly constructive engagement between each one of them and the voters which can result in the emergence of a credible and capable leadership for the country. There should be a conscious search, on the part of the voters, for a candidate whose capacity and integrity are proven enough to inspire confidence.

Perhaps, the dilemma for Nigerians is the fact that the presidential candidates, especially the major ones amongst them, were at various times and levels tested but unfortunately found wanting in critical areas of governance, which is clearly the reason for the expressed reservation in some quarters over their qualifications for the job. Even the process that have produced some of them as the flag bearers of their respective parties were found to be much less than credible.

Yet, a clear show of vigilance by the citizens can help to raise the level of the candidates’ understanding of the essence of leadership. As the campaigns continue, there should be an intensification of efforts towards the sustenance of the process of the interrogation of the personalities and the politics of each of the presidential candidates so that a lot more truths about their competence and intentions can be known.

The NESG’s idea of transformational political leadership which is obviously about the election of people who will consciously work towards making Nigeria a leading industrializing nation in Africa is practicable only if, between now and the times of the elections, the candidates are engaged in such a manner that will make them appreciate the huge desire of Nigerians for a change of approach to the challenges in the country. Even the Group’s belief that all the disturbing issues can be addressed within five years should further strengthen the resolve of Nigerians for the enthronement of a strong and credible leadership that will consider the problems as solvable as they truly are.