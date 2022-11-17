Barely 24 hours after some members of the Maijama’a Steering Committee declared their resolve not follow their principal, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi State, Mahmoud Maijama’a, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), other members of the committee have decided to remain with him in the ruling party.

In a statement issued yesterday by the director of media Mahmud Maijama’a Steering Committee Danlami Baban Takko, titled: “Why we defected to PDP”, he said the decision to join the PDP was in the best interest of the state.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a press conference held by some of our members of the Mahmud Maijama’a Steering Committee who have decided to remain in the APC but claimed to be speaking on behalf of all members of the Steering Committee.

“The truth of the matter is, at a meeting held in the first week of November at Mahmud Maijama’a’s residence, Dallatun Bauchi made his intention known that he would defect from the APC to PDP.

“At the meeting, the majority of the Steering Committee members agreed to defect along with him to the PDP while a few others decided to remain in the APC. The decision by Mahmud Maijama’a and the majority members of the Steering Committee to defect to PDP was taken in the overall interest of Bauchi State.”

He said Mahmud Maijama’a Steering Committee and others who have decided to defect with him to the PDP include his teeming supporters from across the local government areas of the state, former commissioners, members of the state assembly, local government chairmen, advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, retired permanent secretaries, directors, leaders of civil society organisations, youths, women groups and prominent politicians and the masses.

He asserted that the group remains loyal to Mahmud Maijama’a (Dallatun Bauchi) because he is a great patriot, a seasoned politician and an eminent citizen of Bauchi State. “We remain loyal to Bauchi State and under His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) who is trying his utmost best to uplift Bauchi State to greater heights,” he said.