Nestlé Nigeria Employees Mentor Students Across Nigeria

Not less than 280 Nestlé Nigeria volunteers, including the managing director and CEO, Wassim Elhusseini, are mentoring 12,000 students in JSS2, SS1 and SS2 classes in 23 public secondary schools across Nigeria.

Through the Youth Leadership Mentoring Programme, Nestlé Nigeria and REVAMP Africa are equipping young individuals across the six geopolitical zones in the country, with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in an ever-evolving world.

Nestlé Cares is the company’s employee volunteer programme, which provides opportunities for Nestlé employees to give back to society by offering their time, talent and resources to impact individuals and families, communities, and the environment.

The Youth Leadership Mentoring Programme aims to instill the right values, skills and attitudes requisite for success and positive personal development from an early age in children. The programme, now in its second season, is a collaboration between Nestlé Nigeria and REVAMP Africa, a youth-focused non-profit organisation with the vision to revive educational values and maximise potential among young people, especially, in public secondary schools.

The MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Wassim Elhusseini, in a press statement said: “At Nestlé, we believe that communities cannot thrive if they fail to offer a future for younger generations. I am therefore delighted that Nestlé is collaborating with REVAMP Africa on this initiative that prepares young people for success in life.

“The Youth Leadership Mentoring Programme is a great opportunity to encourage children to imbibe the right values, build good character and develop leadership skills. I am proud of the 280 Nestlé Cares volunteers who have dedicated time despite their busy schedules to mentor 12,000 children across the country over a 4-week period. We are confident of the positive impact this initiative will make in the lives of all the mentees.”