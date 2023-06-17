Group Urges Bayelsa To Commit 10% Revenues To Tackle Oil Pollution

The Coalition of Ijaw interest groups and other key stakeholders have tasked the Bayelsa state government to commit five to 10 per cent of Bayelsa State’s revenues to the Environmental Recovery Fund proposed in the Bayelsa I the Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) report.

This, it said, was an effort to address the dangerous and destructive pollution slowly killing people in Niger Delta and desecrating the ecosystem, due to oil spillage.

Recall that the BSOEC Report was released on 16th May 2023). The high breed international panel chaired by the former Archbishop of York and now member of the UK House of Lords, Lord John Sentamu, was set up four years ago to look into and recommend remedies to the devastation caused by the oil and gas industry on the environment, social economy and human lives of Bayelsa state.

Findings of the Report titled ‘ENVIRONMENTAL GENOCIDE: The Human and Environmental Cost of Big Oil in Bayelsa, Nigeria revealed that, about 110 to 165 million gallons of crude oil have spilled in the state over the last 50 years, adding that, “For the State’s population, currently projected at about 2.5 million the cumulative spill volume translates to each resident suffering an average share of one and half barrels of oil spilled, with the attendant impact.

“In some locations, toxic contaminants such as chromium are present in the groundwater over 1,000 (one thousand) times the World Health Organization’s limit for safety. In addition to the alarming data for gas flaring in the State, the Report also quotes research that puts at 16,000 the number of infants killed by pre-natal exposure to oil spills within a month of birth.”

In a communique, made available