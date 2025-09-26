Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday, dismissed accusations of “genocide” and “starvation tactics” in Gaza, insisting that Israel was instead providing aid to civilians in the war-torn territory.

“Those who peddle the blood libels of genocide against Israel are no better than those who peddled the blood libels against Jews in the Middle Ages,” Netanyahu declared in his address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Israeli leader said his country had “crushed the bulk of Hamas’s terror machine” and pledged to complete the mission “as fast as possible.”

He also touted what he described as major strategic victories in the past year, including strikes against Iran’s nuclear programme and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s speech was marked by drama inside the UN hall, as several delegations staged a walkout while invited supporters in the audience responded with cheers.