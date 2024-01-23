Netflix on Tuesday announced a groundbreaking long-term broadcast deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to stream exclusively its flagship show “Raw” and other events.

The deal, which comes into effect in 2025, is valued at $5 billion for an initial 10-year term, and includes the exclusive streaming rights for WWE shows and live events globally as their rights become available.

Netflix has the option to extend the deal for an additional 10 years or opt out after the initial five years.

Mark Shapiro, president of TKO, the parent company of WWE, called the deal transformative, stating, “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.”

“Raw,” a three-hour program that has been airing on television since 1993, has been a cornerstone of WWE’s success, launching the careers of iconic stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and John Cena. Currently, it is the most-watched show on the USA network in the United States.

WWE, under the leadership of entrepreneur and promoter Vince McMahon, has transformed into an entertainment giant, reaching annual sales exceeding the billion-dollar mark last year.