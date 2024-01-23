The Department of State Services (DSS) has allegedly arrested the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, over the creation of a vigilante group, Nomad’s Vigilante Group.

Though the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, would not confirm or deny the report, LEADERSHIP gathered that Bodejo was arrested on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s head office located at Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

Withesses, who commented on social media, said the DSS operatives alongside some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, stormed the Miyetti Allah’s head office close to Goshen Church, at about 3:40pm on Tuesday and thereafter drove off after arresting Bodejo at the gate.

Bodejo was allegedly arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country in the future.

Checks by our correspondents showed that the group was not registered with the security agencies as required by the law before setting up a security outfit.

Recall that following the creation of the vigilante group, Bodejo had emphasised that the volunteer vigilantes would strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws during their operations.

Bodejo, while speaking during the inauguration of the group in Lafia, Nasarawa State, urged the volunteer vigilantes to work in collaboration with the Police, Army, and other security agencies to ensure a more comprehensive approach to security across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.