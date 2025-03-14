Renowned Nigerian businesswoman, Dr. Aisha Achimugu, has once again captured the hearts of many as she prayed for all Muslim faithful during this holy month of Ramadan.

Her heartfelt prayers for God’s favour and mercy for all and recent recognition as the ‘Entepreneur of the Year 2024’ by the The Sun Newspapers, have sparked massive reactions across social media.

A social media user, @ArmyBessie commented, “Amin… Alhadulilahi Raheem, Thank you Mama that Always show love to the Muslim community every fasting, Allah Grant your heart desire also.”

Another social media user, @Danjuma_Abdulazeez added, “Amin, God Bless you great woman of influence, #AishaAchimugu you’re blessing to all.”

Also, Dr. Achimugu was recognised with the prestigious The Sun Award, an honour that celebrates her outstanding contributions to business and humanitarian services. The recognition has been met with widespread applause, with many commending her dedication to excellence and philanthropy.

Reacting to the feat, @Abdul_Kareem wrote, “A well-deserved honour for a woman of substance. Congratulations, Dr. Aisha Achimugu!”

Another netizen, @EkongobongA, stated, “Her impact is undeniable! The Sun Award is just another testament to her greatness.”