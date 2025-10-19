A viral video online has captured an encounter between police officers and a man named Richard over his choice of wearing earrings.

The incident occurred as Richard approached a police checkpoint, where officers questioned him about his earrings.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a police officer initially asked Richard to identify himself and remove his cap, to which he complied. The officer then questioned why Richard, a man, was wearing earrings when he’s not a footballer or musician who wear them.

Richard responded calmly, explaining that he was neither both but described himself as an artist and a farmer from Akwa Ibom State.

The officer insisted that men were not allowed to wear earrings in the area, prompting Richard to ask if such a rule existed in the law. When the officer could not cite any such law, he directed Richard to meet a superior office in a cubicle. The superior officer repeated similar questions about Richard’s identity and occupation before ordering him to hand over the earrings, which Richard did.

The incident has since sparked various reactions online. Some social media users criticised the police stance on men’s fashion, questioning if earrings have become a punishable offense.

One commenter sarcastically asked if men can only wear earrings if they are footballers or musicians. Others defended the man’s right to personal expression, while some expressed frustration with police priorities.

Comments around the viral post included: “So men can’t wear earrings here unless they’re footballers or musicians? See what the police told this guy,” one user said. HaMmEd PrO MAx questioned, “Why would a man even wear earrings? Unless he’s crazy.”

Hamxher 01 shared a personal experience, “I know my rights. This is how they slapped me in the face in front of everyone. NPF, you can do better.”

Director Leykii remarked, “There are many ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, and seizing earrings without violence could be one.”

Tarablinkz noted, “Wearing earrings is not a crime. Questioning someone’s fashion like it’s evidence of robbery is ridiculous.”

TrenchPips added, “They should focus on real problems, not ‘soft boys’ wearing earrings.”