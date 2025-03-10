The newly appointed Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has promised to promote equity and fairness in the administration of his office, with a promise never to victimise any staff of the Treasury House to please any chief executive officer of government establishments.

The AGF also promised to make the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation first among all government establishments in a commitment to uphold its integrity and good conduct.

Ogunjimi called on his staff to imbibe the spirit of togetherness in actualising the objectives of the office that is fondly called Treasury House. He promised to be a listening leader that would make fair hearing the hallmark of his administration.

“If I fail, everyone here has failed. I am ready to commit myself to the service of the public,” he told the large crowd of staff which was on ground to welcome him to office on Monday on his resumption of duty at the Treasury House.

Obviously speaking to the controversies or dispute that trailed his supposed resumption in office when he was first announced as the replacement for Oluwatoyin Madein last year, Ogunjimi urged staff members to put the past behind them and work for the good of Nigeria.

He told the crowd that he neither belongs to any faction, noting that factionalisation of the office would be counter-productive.

“I am ready to commit myself, my life, to the service of this institution. I will not have been who I am today if not for the opportunity provided to me by this service.

“I am here to do everything possible to make sure that Treasure is an envy of all institutions in Nigeria. Please, I beg of you, I beg of you. The past is in the past. Let us work, work, work.

He vowed not to victimise any staff who maybe unjustly disliked by any chief executive of any government agency.

“Everyone of us must work to change the perception of the country’s treasury. I have been a victim of the chief executive officer firing directors he or she doesn’t like. ‘I don’t like him. Please remove him’, I am not going to be that leader,” he assured.

He assure of his willingness to give everybody an open hear, telling them if anybody comes to him, “I am going to call the Director-General make a story or whatever you know about me. So, we are amicably looking for a better solution that will make your life also, you know, less stressful.”

Earlier, the director of administration in the office, Dauda Abdul Hamid, welcomed him Ogunjinmi to office while assuring him of the cooperation of all the directors to support his administration to succeed.