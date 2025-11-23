The Edo film landscape is experiencing a cultural and cinematic rebirth as ‘ÀKÀTÈ’ movie emerges in the state.

The film, directed by a celebrated filmmaker Ino Moses, boasts one of the most culturally blended casts in recent years. It is being hailed as a defining moment for Edo‑based filmmaking and a catalyst for the growing cinema culture within the state.

Speaking on the vision behind the movie, Ino Moses described ÀKÀTÈ as “a creative bridge between the mainstream Nollywood veterans and the rising Edo creative force,” noting that the production intentionally brought together Nollywood legends, Edo‑based actors, viral content creators and national stand-up comedy giants – all united to tell an authentic Edo story with global appeal.

“We wanted a film that feels like home, looks like home and sounds like home. ÀKÀTÈ is not just a movie; it is a movement – a revitalisation of the Edo creative identity.

“Working with such a star-studded cast allowed us to merge experience, raw talent, culture and humour into one powerful narrative,” he said.

The film’s diverse ensemble includes mainstream Nollywood icons such as Charles Inojie, Edo‑born film stars like King Zina and a lineup of popular comedic and content‑creation personalities who bring contemporary relatability to the project.

The unique blend has drawn significant national attention, positioning Edo as one of Nigeria’s fastest‑rising creative hubs.

In recent years, the appetite for cinema experiences in Edo State has grown steadily, especially among young audiences and the success of ÀKÀTÈ proves to be a strong push toward expanding cinema culture not only in Benin City but also in Ekpoma, Auchi, Uromi and surrounding communities.

Ino Moses emphasised the importance of encouraging families, students and working-class residents to adopt the cinema as a space for storytelling, learning and entertainment.

He noted that the film’s ongoing tours, school engagements, influencer participation and cinema activations are part of a deliberate strategy to build a sustainable cinema awareness culture within Edo State.

“One of our biggest goals was to show the world the strength and talent we have here in Edo.

“From actors to cinematographers, costumiers, makeup artists and production assistants, we made sure to engage as many Edo‑based creatives as possible. ÀKÀTÈ employed homegrown talent, sharpened skills and created new opportunities. This is what a new‑age film industry should look like,” he stated.

Industry watchers have praised the production for its strong cultural identity, its socially relevant themes around irregular migration, youth choices, family loyalty and community rebuilding, and its ability to elevate conversations through humour and relatable storytelling.

The movie is currently showing in cinemas nationwide and continues to attract growing audiences across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, Anambra and Edo states.