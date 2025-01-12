The emergence of Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo has been hailed as one that will lead the Oyo Kingdom to a greater heights.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams stated this in a statement on the selection of Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Oyo Professionals Congratulate Prince Owoade As Incoming Alaafin

LEADERSHIP recalls that Owoade’s selection was announced on Friday by the Oyo State Government, ending the over two years gap since the passing of the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III who joined his ancestors after 51 years’ reign at the age of 82.

Adams, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, commended the peaceful resolution of the selection process leading to the emergence of Prince Owoade and the restoration of the ancient stool’s glory.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo also noted the selection of Prince Owoade as a monumental blessing to the people of Oyo and the Yoruba race at large.

He expressed gratitude to the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Oyo Mesi, and the people of Oyo for their roles in ensuring smooth transition after the passing of the last monarch, Oba Adeyemi III.

“Oyo town remains the pride of the Yoruba race. Whoever emerges as the Alaafin is undoubtedly a blessing to the Yoruba race and the traditional institution as a whole,” Adams said.

Adam, who holds the traditional title of head of Yoruba warrior also paid tribute to the legacy of the late Oba Adeyemi, emphasising his immense contributions to Yoruba culture.

“The late Alaafin left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, and his wealth of knowledge reflected the sanctity of his stool as a foremost Yoruba traditional ruler. His memories will continue to linger in Yorubaland,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Owoade’s ascension heralds a new chapter of hope and progress for the ancient town.

Adams further called for unity among stakeholders, urging the new Alaafin to reconcile with any aggrieved members of the Oyo Mesi to foster peace and stability.

“With his education, humble background, humility, exposure, wealth of experience, and extensive networks, Oyo town is poised to experience tremendous development under his reign. His emergence signals a new beginning—an era of peace, prosperity, and unity for the Oyo Kingdom,” he added.

He said people of Oyo Kingdom and the Yoruba race at large expect Prince Owoade to restore the dignity of Oyo town and dedicate himself to the promotion and preservation of the people’s rich heritage.

“His ascension marks the dawn of a new era in Oyo’s history, and I trust he will lead the kingdom to greater heights,” he added.