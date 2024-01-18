The acting Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Godwin Audu has vowed to prioritise the ease of doing business for Nigerian agro-exporters.

Dr Audu took over from the pioneer Comptroller-general, Dr Vincent Isegbe, who retired from the agency in December last year.

According to a statement issued by the NAQS head of media, communications and strategies, Chigozie Nwodo, the new CG thanked Isegbe for his “commendable service and commitment”.

He outlined key initiatives, including working with the Presidential Enabling Environment Council (PEEC) to expedite inspection and certification services, streamline application processes and fostering discipline and inclusiveness within the organisation.

He said these measures would reduce the processing time for agricultural export documentation and enhance the export environment.

The CG also pledged to optimise operations at interstate control stations to minimise delays in the haulage of agro commodities and collaborate with stakeholders to eliminate illegal operators causing bottlenecks on federal highways as well as addressing the issue of double taxation that has been affecting agro exporters.

He assured all stakeholders that NAQS was dedicated to enhancing its service delivery and aligning its mandate with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria while supporting the efforts of the

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security who has provided a strategic blueprint for the sector.