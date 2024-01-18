Niger State government has said the Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration will prove sceptics wrong about the realisation of its New Niger Agenda.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement said the administration is not claiming perfection, but it is striving to make a remarkable impact and progress.

He said the governor had asserted in different fora that he is open to positive advice geared towards the development of the state noting that the task is a collective one.

He said the present administration has so far welcomed many constructive criticisms, innovative ideas, suggestions and pieces of advice from citizens who share similar passion for a better Niger State.

The chief press secretary however said “ the Bago-led administration is also not unaware of those who have chosen to be sceptics and mischievous over the ‘New Niger’ agenda”.

He said it is unfortunate, that their skepticism is not out of passion for the state to be better, but for their selfish interests.

Ibrahim said, “The sceptics’ vituperations, in both conventional and social media, are inconsistent with the ongoing developments in the state as the state has practically become a construction site owing to the several infrastructural constructions being executed”.

He said despite all the skepticism and doubts the administration has continued to remain resolute and focused towards the actualisation of the state’s development action plan.

The governor’s spokesperson said the state government has taken a pragmatic and contemporary approach, with deliberate efforts through good governance and service delivery to make the ‘New Niger’ agenda achievable.