Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has succeeded in making Nigerians financially bankrupt through the redesigning of the higher denomination of the banknotes.

He said the non-availability of the new Naira notes in the banks and point of sales (POS) machines has worsened the sufferings of Nigerians.

Atiku said if elected, he will embark on revitalization of the agricultural sector, re-open the borders, prioritise security of lives and properties and ensure economic development.

Atiku spoke at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata during PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Kano yesterday.

“Do you want the return of peace? Do you want agricultural prosperity? Do you want the opening of borders? Do you want economic development? Then, vote PDP. I promise you that these policies will be implemented,” Atiku said in his brief remarks.

On his part, PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, described the ruling APC as a “contraption” without a people-oriented policy. He said the party only came to take power for selfish interest.

Since they came to power eight years ago, there is no money. There is no fuel. They are killing people in our villages. Buhari is not responsible. No cabal in the Villa is responsible. APC is responsible. They came and changed our good policies. Vote them out. APC is a party of suffering,” he stated.

Ayu expressed optimism that his party’s candidate will win the presidential election, insisting that, “in the next few weeks, our President (Atiku) will be elected. We will rally round him and come up with good policies that will stop the suffering of Nigerians.”

In his address, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who doubles as the director-general, PDP presidential campaign council, described Kano as, “the melting pot of Nigeria’s politics.”

Tambuwal described the crowd that turned out for the rally as “impressive. It is clear that Kano will elect Atiku. Don’t be deceived. This contest is between Atiku and others.

“Reject those people (APC). Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.

“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano, and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.”

Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Emmanuel said PDP as a party was impressed by the crowd that graced the rally. He described the gathering as an endorsement of Atiku’s presidential bid by Kano people.

According to him, if Atiku is voted as President come February 25, Nigeria will have good economy, education, health, peace, and progress. “Under Atiku, the poor shall never be made poorer, rather, the poor will be made richer. Youth and women empowerment will be part of our policies. Industries in Kano will be revitalized,” he added.

Also, leader of PDP in Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, urged Kano people to vote Atiku and other PDP candidates, adding that, “we don’t have to tell you what we are going to do for you. We did it before, and we are going to do it again.”

Other party chieftains who attended the rally include former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; PDP presidential campaign spokesperson, Dino Melaye; former among others.