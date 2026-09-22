Nigerians seeking tests for HIV, malaria, hepatitis and pregnancy may have more rapid-testing options following the registration of seven diagnostic products manufactured by Ash Biomedical Diagnostics Limited.

The products, which have been registered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), cover four areas of testing and are being made available for use in Nigeria.

The products are ABD HIVChek, MalChek, MalChek Plus, HepaQuik, HepaQuik Duo, PregSure and FlaviQuik.

Among them, FlaviQuik is used for rapid testing for Hepatitis C, while HepaQuik Duo is designed to screen for both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C with one test.

The availability of the tests could provide healthcare facilities and screening programmes with additional options for identifying people who may need further medical attention.

The Managing Director of Ash Biomedical Diagnostics Limited, Adetoyese Shodeinde, said the company had spent years developing its diagnostic products and meeting regulatory requirements.

“Our vision has always been bigger than producing diagnostic kits. We are building confidence in Nigerian healthcare manufacturing by ensuring that every product carrying the Ash Biomedical name meets the standards required for quality, reliability and national regulatory approval,” he said.

Ash Biomedical, established in 2011, said it had supplied about 15 million test kits through government and institutional contracts in 27 states, with its products reaching all 36 states of the federation.

The company also said independent evaluations carried out at the APIN Reference Laboratory, NISA Premier, Garki Hospital, Police Clinics and the National Hospital, Abuja, found complete agreement between its rapid-test results and reference laboratory findings in the samples assessed for HIV, Hepatitis B, pregnancy and malaria.

Details of the number of samples involved in the evaluations were, however, not provided.

The company is also constructing a diagnostic manufacturing facility in Idu, Abuja, which it said is expected to be completed and commissioned in the first quarter of 2027.

According to the company, the facility is expected to increase local production of rapid diagnostic products and reduce dependence on imported testing kits.

The seven newly registered products bring the number of rapid diagnostic options available from the company across HIV, malaria, hepatitis and pregnancy testing to a wider range, although healthcare facilities and patients would still need to use products according to approved instructions and appropriate medical guidance.