Nick Woltemade scored for the fourth time in five starts as Newcastle United secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park on Sunday, piling more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

The German international, who earlier struck the crossbar, converted an 84th-minute penalty to double Newcastle’s lead after Bruno Guimarães had opened the scoring. Despite a determined performance from Forest, this marked Postecoglou’s seventh game in charge, and the side remains without a win since he took over from Nuno Espírito Santo.

This result leaves Postecoglou in a precarious position heading into the international break, with Forest still searching for their first victory under his tenure.

Although Eddie Howe’s team did not replicate the soaring heights of their 4-0 Champions League win at Union St. Gilloise earlier in the week, they were deserving of the points, showcasing resilience even when moments of fatigue crept in.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels delivered an impressive performance upon his return to St. James’ Park, making a brilliant save from Joelinton’s early effort after Kieran Trippier had set up the Brazilian. Sels denied Joelinton again following a 15th-minute corner from Trippier, which was expertly headed back across goal by Sven Botman. Moments later, Nick Pope showcased his skills as he had to parry a well-taken free-kick from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Trippier was instrumental defensively, thwarting former teammate Chris Wood from converting Gibbs-White’s cross in the 22nd minute, after the midfielder had brilliantly controlled Sels’ clearance and combined well with Ryan Yates to breach the home defence.

Despite their dominance in possession, Newcastle struggled to penetrate a well-organised Forest backline, and the first half concluded in a stalemate.