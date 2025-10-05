Nigeria has emerged as the country with lowest life expectancy in the world, according to latest data that was released by Global Statistics.

Nigeria is first before its neignhour Chad and war-torn South Sudan who came second and third in the countries with lowest life expectancy index, respectively.

Nigeria also ranked 161 out of 175 countries by women’s safety in the world, making it one of the worse places for women to survive and thrive.

Denmark came first on the list as the safest country for women followed by Switzerland and Sweden, according to the 2025 figures that were released on Sunday on the verified X handle of the statistics organisation.

Similarly, Lagos State was named as the

top among the 40 cities with the worst quality of life in the world. The quality of life in Lagos is far lower than the quality of life in Tehran, Iran, which came second, with Manila, Philippines coming third in the category.

Global statistics encompass the collection, analysis, and reporting of data on a worldwide scale to derive meaningful information and inform decisions across various fields.

Ecuador’s Quito is the lowest – 40th position on the list of cities with lowest quality of life in the world. It is next to Delhi, India (39) and Saint Petersburg in Vladimir Putin’s Russia in 38 position.