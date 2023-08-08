Newspaper Distributors Get New Executives

Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA), has inaugurated a new executive council to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The 11-man executive council has Comrade Emmanuel John as president who succeeded Comrade Benji Obute who was in office for two terms of four years.

In his inaugural speech, John promised to develop the newspapers distribution center located at Area 1, Abuja, in addition to improved members’ welfare.

He solicited the support of members, media houses, spirited individuals, political leaders, philanthropists, government and non-governmental organisations for the actualisation of his dreams for the association.

Also, the immediate past president, Obute said he was able to achieve seven out of his 8-point agenda.

He charged his successor to build on the strong foundations he had laid and move the association to the next enviable level.