NEXIM Partners Fidelity Bank, Sapphital To Boost Export

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank(NEXIM) has formed a strategic partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc and Sapphital Learning Ltd in a bid to make exporting business seamless in the country.

The partnership will help improve the skills and performance of export businesses in Nigeria by leveraging the NEXIM Export Academy (NEXA); an online platform that provides exporters with capacity-building training and access to finance to scale their business.

The NEXA platform which, was launched with the support of Sapphital (a digital learning institute) in 2022, is designed to empower millions of businesses with resources needed to run successful export operations, perform at higher levels of quality control, and compete favourably in the global market.

The platform aims to drive the growth of Non-oil Exports and Foreign Exchange by connecting all the stakeholders along the value chain to enhance learning, improve quality, and grow Intra-African and Global Trade.

Speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony held in Abuja recently, the managing director, NEXIM, Mr. Abba Bello stated that, part of the awareness the bank seeks to drive was to make people appreciate the fact and come to the knowledge that export is not only for big companies especially now that small manufacturers or traders can trade across borders.

To him, it seeks to drive the knowledge that will help entrepreneurs know the processes, documentation and the kind of compliances they need to adhere to in their quest towards export and import business.