The music distribution chain is set to experience a revolution as NextXtar, a novel platform has simplified the approach to music distribution, licensing, and publishing worldwide.

This is to avail young and upcoming musicians the opportunity to release their music via a user-friendly dashboard that allows artists to upload their content free of charge in 3 easy steps.

According to Mr Qris Chinedu Ebeatu, Co-Founder the CEO of the music distribution platform, NextXtar, he explained that NextXtar was founded from a passion for discovering new talents and support for the music industry.

He said, “The NextXtar platform gives the artists not only the opportunity to realise his dreams of expressing his or her talents but also compete for fabulous prizes, attract more fans and gauge how people perceive their art, while the NextXtar radio gives subscribers the opportunity to listen to the music uploaded by NextXtar’s represented artists and labels.

“Its purpose is not only to ease digital music distribution in Africa and beyond but to assist with the marketing and promotion of the artists and their songs. This is achieved by, there will be no fees for uploading music to the platform.

“The artistes can tap into NextXtar’s vast online community of creators and avid music lovers. The platform’s community interacts, shares, and promotes the music, as well as over 500 music stores and streaming services.”

Ebeatu added that the platform will be adding video to the platform soon to allow creatives upload and share viral videos on the platform with subscribers, street teams, and beyond.

NextXtar is supported by established partnerships with major global digital music and social media platforms ranging from UDUX, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Amazon, Instagram, Tik Tok, Deezer, Vevo, Facebook (Meta), etc.

The NextXtar App is available for download on the Google Play and Apple Play stores for Android and iOS devices.