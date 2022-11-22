Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board member, Hon. Nse Essien, has been appointed as the patron of the Nigeria Football Academies Championship.

The Nigeria Football Academies Championship set up by the Association of proprietors of Football Academies in Nigeria (APFAN) in collaboration with Berackiah International to help discover quality players from the grassroots, appointed Hon Essien as its patron due to his rich knowledge, discoveries and development of the game at the grassroots.

Hon. Nse Essien, who is deputy whip of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has guided Akwa United to several successes including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and he is the proprietor of FC One Rocket, a Nigeria National League club side where has produce several players including Daniel Doga who picked several Man of the Match Award among the conquering WAFU U-20 tournament in Niamey Niger Republic recently.

Speaking on the appointment of Hon. Essien, CEO/MD Berackiah International, Mr Wonders Nwigwe Nduka, lauds the choice of the NFF board member as the patron of the Nigeria Football Academies Championship.

“When you look at the pedigree of Hon. Nse Essien and what he has been doing for football, you will agree with me that He deserves such a reputable position because of the level he is operating from as someone who believes that the grassroots is the pull of the future great professionals”.

The official decoration of Hon. Nse Essien will hold next month.