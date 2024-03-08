The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Friday, declared the position of Super Eagles head coach vacant.

The NFF made the announcement on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

Recall that former Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro’s contract officially ended last week Friday.

The Portuguese guided the Super Eagles to second position at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The NFF also declared the position of the Golden Eaglets head coach vacant.

Former Golden Eaglets defender, Nduka Ugbade, was the last man in charge of the junior national team.

The soccer house also released the requirements for the two positions and deadline for applications.

It added that applications must be received by the office of Secretary General of NFF latest by 6pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.