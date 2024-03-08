Former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has described the killing of the Chief Imam of Mada Jumu’at Mosque, Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, as unIslamic.

Sen. Yari stated this while condemning the Wednesday’s gruesome murder of the prominent Zamfara Islamic cleric.

Similarly, a member House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have also expressed concern over the murder of the Sheikh, describing it as barbaric.

Jaji while expressing deep sorrow over the act, called for thorough investigation to unravel the perpetrators.

“The act of killing such calibre of person wouldn’t augur well for all of us, therefore, security agencies ought to do something to arrest and prosecute the culprits,” Jaji said.

On the other hand, the state’s chapter of the APC unequivocally condemned Sheikh Mada’s murder without any cause.

A statement issued by the party through Yusuf Idris, said the extra-judicial killing of the innocent cleric called for quick dispensation of justice against the perpetrators.

“Such acts of lawlessness seem to be taking a different and dangerous dimension with people not formally recognized by law, taking the law into their hands by deciding the fate on the lives of people in the state.

“The government must by now be aware that the killing of the Imam has been roundly condemned throughout the state, thus making it highly crucial to expedite action in taking full action against the killers.

“We are calling on the government to take all the necessary steps to address the issue of blood-letting of innocent citizens, especially such as that of the Ulama like Sheikh Hassan Mada’s status whose religious and moral contributions to the development of the state cannot be quantified,” the APC said.

The party then appealed to the security agencies to do their work without fear or favour to reveal the perpetrators of the unholy act and make their findings public in order to serve as deterant to others.

“As a party, we will continue to support governments at all levels in the fight against banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, and other criminalities,” the party said.

It further extended condolences to the Jamaatul Izalatul Biddia Waikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), the Zamfara State Council of Ulama, Gusau Emirate Council, the Late Imam’s immediate family, good people of Mada and the entire Muslim Umma over the great loss.