The Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) with support from the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other health partners is set to hold an induction programme for newly appointed commissioners for Health across the 36 states of the federation.

The programme, with the theme: “Navigating Health Leadership: From Promise to Impact”, is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the commissioners on strategic, intersectoral and socio-political management of the health systems towards achieving better health outcomes at the subnational levels.

According to a statement from NGF, signed by the head of media and public affairs, Abdulrazaq Barkindo, the occasion is set to feature series of presentations and panel discussions towards providing insights into the necessity of having a unified vision for the health sector and putting in place the needed frameworks to ensure coordination and collaboration in the health sector.

It also aims to explore the importance of performance management and accountability and inspiring attendees to apply shared strategies for effective governance and societal impact.

Expected at the occasions to share experience and steer the conversations are critical stakeholders in the health sector, including the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate; Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas; Chief Executives of national health agencies including NPHCDA, NHIA, NAFDAC, NPSCMP, NACA, NCDC; Development Partners including UNICEF, BMGF among others.

The induction programme will usher onboard the newly appointed health commissioners as well as provide an opportunity to share experiences towards strengthening health services delivery to the Nigerian people at the subnational level.