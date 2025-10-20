Waterlight Save Initiative, a 501(c)(3) international non-governmental organisation in partnership with the United Nations, has championed the cause of widows in conflict zones and women across the global who continue to bear the brunt of war, displacement and systemic neglect at the just concluded Peace Week 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The high-level Waterlight Save Initiative delegation was led by Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State and Chair of the Waterlight Save Initiative Board.

She was joined by Dr. Chanita Foster, Ashley Wheeler, Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, and other distinguished Waterlight UN Ambassadors — all of whom have been strong advocates for peace, gender equity, and human dignity.

The delegation amplified the voices of widows and vulnerable women in post-conflict societies, calling for global attention to their plight and sustainable strategies for inclusion, empowerment, and recovery.

At the session title: “Restoring Dignity, Hope, and Livelihoods for Widows in Post-Conflict Societies,” the delegation emphasized that peacebuilding must be inclusive — placing widows and women at the heart of policy formulation, community healing, and socio-economic restoration.

In her address, H.E. Prof. Abdulrazaq stated said widows in conflict zones embody the resilience and courage of humanity. Supporting them means rebuilding not just families but entire nations.

At Waterlight Save Initiative, we are committed to ensuring that no woman is left behind in the global peace and development agenda.” she said.

She also reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to advancing its iHEAL Framework focusing on Innovation, Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, and Livelihood as a transformative blueprint for peace and sustainable development across Africa and the diaspora.

The organisation used the UN Peace Week platform to announce its upcoming “Widows of Hope” program, aimed at supporting women in Nigeria, Sudan, Gaza, and other parts of the Global South through trauma healing, education, access to clean water and energy, and livelihood restoration.

Waterlight Save Initiative’s participation underscored its growing global influence in championing peace, gender equity, and community resilience through partnership with the United Nations and other international bodies.