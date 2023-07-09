NGO Rescues 8,000 Kids Labelled ‘Child Witches’ In Akwa Ibom

No fewer than 8,000 vulnerable children, most of them labeled as Witches and thrown out of their homes by parents and guardians, have been rehabilitated and re-united with their families.

The Child’s Rights Rehabilitation Network (CRARN), Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state disclosed over the weekend recalling that the feat was attained between 2003 and 2023.

The President/Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Mr Sam Itauma made the disclosure while briefing journalists as part of activity to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the Centre in Eket on Sunday.

He explained that “the Centre had rehabilitated, reconciled, re-integrated and reunited a lot of vulnerable children back to the society,” lamenting that “a situation where the vulnerable children are labeled Child Witches, and Wizards, stigmatised and evicted from homes should be condemned and such parents or guardians investigated and prosecuted.”

“Our efforts have rehabilitated and provided support for more than 8,000 vulnerable children, who have either accessed support from us or rescued by our CRARN facility,” he stressed.