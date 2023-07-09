Lagos Govt Reopens Eko Bridge After 15-month Closure

The Lagos State government has re-opened Eko Bridge to users 15 months after it was closed for extensive repairs following a fire incident at the Apongbo section of the bridge.

The State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, announced the development on Sunday morning after leading government officials to reopen the public facility.

Sanwo-olu, who took to his Facebook page, said the development was made possible because of hard work and collaborative efforts of the Lagos State and Federal Governments on the project.