Lagos Govt Reopens Eko Bridge After 15-month Closure

by Leadership News..
6 seconds ago
in News
Eko bridge
The Lagos State government has re-opened Eko Bridge to users 15 months after it was closed for extensive repairs following a fire incident at the Apongbo section of the bridge.

 

The State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, announced the development on Sunday morning after leading government officials to reopen the public facility.

 

Sanwo-olu, who took to his Facebook page, said the development was made possible because of hard work and collaborative efforts of the Lagos State and Federal Governments on the project.

 

