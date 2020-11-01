A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dayspring Intelligence International, has sought partnership with the Federal Government to create 18 million Information Communication Technology (ICT) jobs for youths across the country.

Founder of the group, Mr. Adekunle Daniel, who made the call while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said “Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the 2nd quarter of 2020 is 27.1%, translating to 27.1 million Nigerians remain unemployed, adding that this is contained in a recently released unemployment data report published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Therefore, we are here to provide the Federal Government with recommendations on a newly designed revenue generation scheme and to also request its partnership to create 18 million Nigeria ICT Jobs across the 774 local government areas which we have designed.

“Basically this revenue generation scheme, by design would be generating 720 billion Naira annually for us as a nation, which could be used in the payment of salaries of the 18million jobs to be created. I have done my calculations and it is fine.

“The EndSARS protest has provided us a picture of youth’s annoyance for the unavailability of employment in the nation,” he said.

Daniel said the jobs would complement the primary purpose of governance as stated in section 14 and subsection 2b of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, adding that the jobs would provide solutions to numerous social problems, national security schemes, reduce the financial resources in fighting against crimes, promotes welfare of citizens and equally promote the unity of the nation.

BY ERNEST NZOR & AMINU FAVOUR, Abuja