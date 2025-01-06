The executive director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR), Comrade Idris Miliki Abdul, has called on traditional rulers to take inventory of visitors in their domains and get acquainted with what they are engaged in as a way of curbing rising cases of insecurity in Kogi State.

Reacting to recent cases of insecurity in Kogi State, particularly in the Kogi West Senatorial district, CHRCR ED, called on security agencies to put machineries in place to arrest the situation.

In a statement issued in Lokoja weekend CHRCR described recent cases of killings and kidnappings in Kogi State as worrisome and condemnable.

The executive director stressed that security is everyone’s business and urged citizens to provide timely and accurate information to the relevant security agencies in the state.

CHRCR called on local government authorities to organise townhall meetings on security and form synergy among themselves, saying that allocation and sales of land to visitors should be properly scrutinized.

“We call on the state government to review its security strategies in the face of current development in the state as violent extremism is gaining momentum,” the statement read.

CHRCR condoled with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of these unfortunate developments.