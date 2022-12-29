The Communal Support Foundation of Nigeria (COSFON) – a national non-governmental organisation operating in Northeast Nigeria and based in Damaturu the Yobe State capital has tasked Nguru community on sustained conflict resolution.

This came as the NGO has handed the Nguru Community Peace and Safety Partnership (CPSP) as well as the Nguru Community Accountability Forum (CAF) over to the community after years of mentoring.

The CPSP and CAF are Early Warning Early Response (EWER) platforms composed of community stakeholders that receive and respond to community safety and security issues so that they are not allowed to escalate into violence.

The platforms’ monthly meetings are aimed at providing an inclusive, non-confrontational forum for discussing issues, identifying solutions and promoting actions.

Both platforms are initiatives of the Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) Programme which is implemented by the British Council with funding from the European Union. It approaches and acts as a conduit between various agencies involved in conflict management, security and reconciliation at the community level.

Handing over the platforms to the steering committee chairman and head of administration of Nguru local government council, Alhaji Mamman Shettima on the 24th and the 25th of November respectively, COSFON charged the community stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of both programmes.