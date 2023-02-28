The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District, Engr. Osita Ngwu, has emerged victorious in the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections held on Saturday in Enugu State.

Ngwu, who won in a landslide victory, will be replacing incumbent Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who has been in the Red Chamber since May 2003.

He polled 52,473 votes to defeat Dennis Amadi of Labour Party, who polled 48,053 votes, APC’s Ezeh Chika, who scored 3,825 votes and NNPP candidate, Udeagulu Cletus, who garnered 1,052 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Enugu West declared Ngwu winner, saying that he has satisfied the requirements of the law.