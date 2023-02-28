The Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has won the local government areas in Borgu Kingdom for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded 2023 presidential election in Niger State.

The lawmaker, who represents Niger North Senatorial District in the 9th Assembly, is also the National Coordinator of Project 774 For Tinubu/Shettima 2023.

Project 774 is a National Support Group for the realisation of Tinubu/Shettima presidency through grassroots mobilisation across the various local government areas in the country.

Senator Sabi, in his polling unit 001, Jahi Ground in New Bussa, secured 290 votes for the APC out of a total number of 383 valid votes cast.

The election result was certified by INEC’s presiding officer, Muhammad Dauda.

While the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 64 votes, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 15 and Labour Party secure four votes, respectively at the polling unit.

In addition, Sabi Abdullahi was able to ensure a landslide victory for Tinubu in the local government areas of Borgu land.

The popular title of the presidential candidate of the APC, Jagaban Borgu, is the traditional honour conferred on him by the Borgu Kingdom.

The ruling APC led the presidential election in Borgu with 22,486 votes; PDP 9,649, and LP 6,140 votes.

A breakdown of election results showed that APC won overwhelmingly in all the wards in the lawmaker’s domain.