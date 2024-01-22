In the vibrant world of Nigerian comedy, one name stands out—NhastyJee, born Rechard Bassey Jeremiah on April 10, 2002, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

At just 21-year-old, this comedic prodigy has carved a niche for himself as a comedian, actor, content creator, and prankster, gaining popularity for his hilarious antics on Facebook and YouTube.

NhastyJee, inspired by the renowned Xploit comedy, has soared to prominence with a journey into the comedy realm that began around 2020, fueled by a natural talent that was first recognised during his secondary school years as the class clown. Today, he’s a symbol of success in the competitive online comedy industry.

Notably, NhastyJee distinguishes himself through his captivating prank videos on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. His rise to fame hit a peak in 2023 when his Sugar Mummy prank videos went viral, catching the attention of top celebrities and solidifying his position as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing online comedians.

NhastyJee’s comedic prowess extends beyond solo acts, as he collaborates with industry stalwarts such as Mc Mbakara, Broda Shaggi, Sydney Talker, and more. His sarcastic skits touch on the dynamics of relationships, providing humour and insight into the realities of love.

With a massive following across various platforms—Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube—NhastyJee’s popularity is evident, boasting followers in the tens of thousands. Beyond the realm of comedy, NhastyJee demonstrates entrepreneurial flair, engaging in forex trading and expressing ambitions to venture into movie production.

NhastyJee’s philanthropic spirit shines through the Richard Foundation, unveiled on his birthday in 2023, dedicated to empowering youth. Adding to his laurels, he secured the Peace Achievers “Humanitarian” Awards in 2022, solidifying his impact beyond humor.

NhastyJee’s story is not just one of comedic success but also a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment, where young talents leverage online platforms to achieve global recognition.