Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed that he used to cast out demons and conduct deliverance.

Spyro also revealed that he was once a shop attendant where he sold recharge cards and was paid N4,000 monthly salary.

He made the revelations while discussing his childhood and upbringing on the latest episode of ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast hosted by Taymesan.

“God really used me in secondary school. I was the chapel prefect. That time we dey do deliverance. We dey send winch commot.

“I was so young, but I had passion for the things of God. I loved reading Christian books. I read the Demonology series. I know names of demons. If I see a demon in operation, I can tell,” he recalled.

Spyro, who revealed that he is a twin, said he has a twin sister. He further disclosed that his father, a Pastor, did not support his music career.

“Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well, but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that, then I got rebellious.

“I like lifestyle but my parents no go give me money to do lifestyle, so I was selling recharge card. I was making I think 4,000 naira back then per month. Before the N4,000 come sef, I don do debt of like 20k.”